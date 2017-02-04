'GET SMART U.S.': Trump warns after man he calls 'radical Islamic terrorist' attacks Louvre museum in Paris

President Donald Trump called for the US to “get smart” after a man armed with a

machete attacked

a soldier near the Louvre museum in Paris, France.

“A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.,” Trump tweeted.

The aggressor screamed “Allahu Akbar” during the attack and had a machete and two rucksacks, according to the police. No other information about the attacker has been released.

The attacked soldier suffered a small wound on his scalp. A second soldier shot at the attacker five times and seriously wounded him, according to the French interior ministry.

The attacker is conscious and was transferred to the Pompidou hospital, the police said.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said it was “visibly” an “attack of terrorist nature,” and that the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation.

Barbara Tasch contributed reporting to this story.

