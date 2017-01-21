People noticed that Trump basically quoted Bane in his inauguration speech

A line from President Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday had an eerie echo to the Batman villain Bane.

After Trump’s speech, people quickly noticed one line’s similarity to a Bane quote from the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises,” which came out in 2012.

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump said in his speech.

Not exactly the same, but it’s very close to what Bane (played by Tom Hardy) says of Gotham when he holds the city hostage and removes its police and powerful officials.

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people,” Bane said.

Certainly Trump did not intend to quote Bane, but “give it back to you, the people” is a line that will have some staying power after Inauguration Day.

You can watch a video comparing Bane’s line to Trump’s below:

