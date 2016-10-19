Trump says if he wins election he might meet with Putin before officially taking office

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is still cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying on Monday it would be “wonderful” if they could meet if Trump wins the election in November.

“I will say this. If I win on November 8 … I think I could see myself meeting with Putin and meeting with Russia prior to the start of the administration,” Trump told conservative radio host Michael Savage. “I think it would be wonderful.”

Trump also complained that US-Russia relations aren’t what they should be.

“The problem is Putin has no respect for Obama, at all, doesn’t like him and doesn’t respect him,” Trump said. “And Obama doesn’t like Putin. They have a great dislike for each other. They insult him constantly. I mean, no wonder he can’t stand Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

Trump has been criticised for being overly complimentary of Putin. Putin has also praised Trump.

“If he says great things about me, I’m going to say great things about him,” he said in September. “I’ve already said he is very much of a leader. The man has very strong control over his country.”

