Trump just put a 29-year-old fired for his alleged financial crimes in charge of all personnel decisions

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Personal aide John McEntee (TOP R) stands by as U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving aboard Air Force One in Lewisburg, West Virginia on February 1, 2018.

John McEntee, President Donald Trump’s former body man who was fired in 2018 amid an investigation into his alleged financial crimes, will lead the Presidential Personnel Office, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly forced McEntee out over issues with the young aide’s security clearance.

McEntee was also the subject of a financial-crimes investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly forced McEntee out over issues with the young aide’s security clearance. The issues were related to online gambling problems and mishandling of his taxes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

McEntee was reportedly escorted out of the White House in March 2018 without being allowed to collect his belongings, including his jacket.

McEntee joined the president’s small team during the earliest days of his presidential campaign.

“It’s not going to be great for morale,” a White House official told The Journal about McEntee’s firing.

The New York Times first reported Thursday that another Trump aide, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, is also returning to the White House after leaving her post in March 2018. Hicks will serve as a counselor to the president and report to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top White House adviser.

