Trump: People are protesting against me 'because they don't know me'

Donald Trump attempted to calm the fears of protesters who have demonstrated against him in droves this week, saying they are only taking to the streets “because they don’t know me.”

CBS News journalist Lesley Stahl asked Trump about the nationwide protests in an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

“There are people, Americans, who are scared and some of them are demonstrating right now, demonstrating against you, against your rhetoric,” Stahl said to the president-elect.

“That’s only because they don’t know me,” Trump said. “I just don’t think they know me.”

“I would tell them don’t be afraid, absolutely,” he added. “Don’t be afraid. We are going to bring our country back. But certainly, don’t be afraid.”

Protests against Trump continued over the weekend in major cities across the United States. Demonstrators have taken issue with what they see as divisive and often racially charged rhetoric used by Trump during his campaign.

Trump initially dismissed the protests Thursday night, saying on Twitter that “professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting,” and calling them “very unfair.” He walked back his comments the next day, writing that he loved the “passion for our great country” exhibited by the “small groups of protesters.”

But on “60 Minutes,” Trump once again referred to the protesters as professionals.

“Oh, I think some of them will be professional, yeah,” he said.

