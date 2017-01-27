Drew Carey's son went viral at a Trump protest -- and his parents had no idea

Fox News For a moment, Connor Carey was more famous than his dad.

At a protest the night before Donald Trump’s inauguration, on January 19, a viral moment made one protester stand out from the crowd. An 11-year-old kid — who identified himself as just “Connor” — told a Fox News reporter that he “kind of started this fire.”

Why did he start a bonfire in the middle of the street in Washington, DC? “Because I felt like it, and because I’m just saying, ‘screw our president!'” Connor said.

“OK, well there you have it,” said the reporter as he walked away to interview more protesters.

It was a viral moment, turning Connor, briefly, into the “screw our president” kid.

It turns out, Connor is none other than Connor Carey, son of comedian Drew Carey, according to TMZ.

A “source close to Drew” told TMZ that Connor Carey “got caught up in the emotions of the crowd.”

Connor did end up getting in trouble with his parents.

“We’re told Drew and Connor’s mum were upset about how he expressed himself to the reporter, and talked to him about his language,” TMZ reported.

During the protest, TMZ also interviewed Carey, who was in town because he was hosting an event honouring veterans the next day.

He told TMZ that he voted for neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton. He came out to the rally — held outside of the pro-Trump Deploraball event — after having dinner with Connor. His son wanted to see what all the ruckus was about.

It’s unclear if TMZ’s interview happened before or after Connor started the fire, but he wasn’t by Carrey’s side during the interview. Carrey didn’t seem to know his son got involved with the protestors.

“There isn’t anything dangerous going on,” Carey laughed. “I told him to come find me if anything happens.”

The kid who yelled “screw our president” at Donald Trump tonight is my new hero, and so are his parents. They raised that kid right.

— Bill Palmer (@BillPalmer) January 20, 2017

Yall mad that a little kid said “Screw our President”?. Why not just file that under locker room talk?

— UNRULY $AVAGE (@Gottaluv1t) January 20, 2017

The two best Carters: -Jimmy Carter -Carter the kid who lit a fire at the Deploraball bc he felt like it and screw the president

— Jake Cole (@notjustmovies) January 20, 2017

