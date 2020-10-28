Trump's properties have raked in more than $8 million from US taxpayers and the president's supporters since he took office

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s properties have raked in at least $US8.1 million from US taxpayers and from the president’s supporters since he took office in January 2017, the Washington Post reported.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club once even charged US taxpayers $US3 for a glass of water when Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the resort, the report said.

The Secret Service has spent more than $US1 million and the Republican National Committee has shelled out over $US2 million at Trump properties, the Post reported.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s properties have raked in at least $US8.1 million from US taxpayers and from the president’s supporters since he took office in January 2017.

That’s according to the Washington Post, which published a lengthy pieceTuesday showing just how much Trump has profited from the presidency.

The president’s Mar-a-Lago golf club once charged US taxpayers $US3 for a glass of water when he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the resort, the report said. In all, when the two men met in April 2018, the Post reported that Mar-a-Lago charged the US government $US13,700 for rooms, $US16,500 for food and wine, and $US6,000 for floral arrangements.

In February, citing federal records and people who have seen the receipts, the Post reported that the Trump Organisation billed taxpayers up to $US650 per night dozens of times in 2017 at the Mar-a-Lago resort. In 2018, the Trump Organisation charged the US government $US396.15 per night on dozens of occasions, the Post reported, pointing to documents from Trump’s visits.

The Trump Organisation also billed the Secret Service when agents rented out a three-bedroom cottage at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to protect the president when he travelled there, according to the report. A receipt from 2017 showed that the Trump Organisation charged the government $US17,000 per month for the cottage, which is an unusually high rate for the area. In all, according to a tally from the Post, the Secret Service, which is funded by taxpayers, has shelled out more than $US1 million to Trump properties.

In August 2019, Attorney General William Barr also booked Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel to host a $US30,000 holiday party for 200 guests, the Post reported. A Justice Department official told the Post that Barr did not use federal funds to pay for the event and was financing it himself.

After Trump became president, several foreign countries with embassies in Washington, DC, began hosting parties and events at Trump properties in what ethics experts say was a bid to curry favour with the president.

In December 2018, the Post reported that Saudi-funded lobbyists rented 500 rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, shortly after the 2016 election. They spent more than $US270,000 for the rooms, according to the report.

The Republican National Committee has also spent nearly $US2 million at Trump Organisation hotels and resorts. And Trump’s campaign, which is funded in part by donations from the president’s supporters and big-dollar donors, has spent more than $US14 million at his properties.

Trump also faced harsh backlash when Politico reported last year that members of the US Air Force stayed for days at a time at the five-star Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland as part of an unusual layover on a routine trip from the US to Kuwait to deliver supplies. “The incidents raise the possibility that the military has helped keep Trump’s Turnberry resort afloat,” the report said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.