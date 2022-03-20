Trump promises to return to the White House: ‘I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before’

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday promised to return to the White House in 2024.

“In 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House,” Trump said at the American Freedom Tour.

At the rally, Trump again falsely claimed that he had won the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to get back into the White House in 2024.

“With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country, and then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House,” he said, addressing a crowd of rallygoers at the American Freedom Tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“You had a president that always put America first,” Trump said, adding “I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before.”

“We won twice. We did much better the second time, and we may have to do it again,” he said. Now President Joe Biden won in November 2020, and his election was certified in January last year.

Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has continued to peddle the false claim that he actually won. At the same time, he’s been teasing a 2024 presidential bid and a return to the White House.

Last year, Trump said he’d easily win the GOP nomination if he runs in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think if I run, I’ll get it,” he said on a Fox Business appearance. “Look, I have a 94, 95 percent, even in the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), I had a 98 percent approval rating. So if I decide to run, I’ll get it very easily.”

“Most people have said if I run, they won’t run against me so I think that’s good,” he added.

Trump hasn’t announced a formal run for the 2024 election yet, but he’s been teasing a potential bid since at least Biden’s inauguration. Biden has said concretely that he plans to run for reelection in 2024.