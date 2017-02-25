Since the election, 3,600 Trump-branded products have been dropped from online stores

Since the presidential election, retailers that are being targeted by an anti-Trump boycott have dropped 3,600 Trump-branded products.

That represents a 61% drop in products since November 23.

The data is according to Shannon Coulter, a brand strategist who co-founded the #GrabYourWallet campaign in October.

The movement has called on consumers to boycott retailers that sell Trump-branded products.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom, which was a target of the campaign, dropped Ivanka Trump’s line of women’s clothing, shoes, and handbags, citing poor sales.

“Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” Nordstrom told Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Neiman Marcus and Belk also stopped selling Ivanka Trump’s products online. Sears’ and Kmarts’ websites stopped selling

products from the Trump Home line.

At the start of the movement, Coulter made a list of the companies selling Trump products and contacted companies letting them know how to get off the list. So far, 19 companies have been removed from her list.

“I did expect it to succeed,” Coulter told Business Insider. “I saw such a strong and spirited response to even my very first musings about it.”

Coulter’s data doesn’t include Trump items that are sold at brick-and-mortar stores. A number of retailers, including Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls, and Saks off Fifth, have removed Trump products online but still sell them in stores.

