THE TRUMP PRIMARY: Why GOP Candidates Are Flocking To The Donald

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mitt Romney made the now-obligatory campaign visit to Trump Tower today to bow down to the real estate mogul/reality TV icon/birth certificate PI, following the footsteps of several of his 2012 GOP rivals.But unlike Rick Perry and Sarah Palin, Romney was camera-shy during his visit, reportedly dodging the 20 or so press photogs stationed outside the gold-plated building by entering via an alternative door, possibly through the subway.



Romney’s reticence may be attributed, at least in part, to the fact that Trump has not always been a big fan of the former Massachusetts governor.

In April, back when Trump was toying with the idea of his own presidential bid, The Donald took shots at Romney in the press, telling The Daily Beast that Romney was “going to lose” the Republican race because he “doesn’t resonate” with voters.

But Romney couldn’t very well abstain from meeting with his former critic — everyone in the GOP presidential field is doing it. Perry got some quality hangout time with His Trumpness last week in New York, where the pair shared dinner at Jean Georges before dropping by a fashion week afterparty. Michele Bachmann has already met with Trump this fall and plans to do so again next month. Upstart Herman Cain has penciled in a meeting for next week. Even Sarah Palin, the perennial will-she-won’t-she candidate, shared a slice with Trump during her summer roadtrip.

So why is the Trump endorsement so coveted?

The answer is actually fairly obvious. As James Oliphant of the LAT points out, Trump has the Holy Grail that all presidential candidates seek — money, a soapbox, and a following. The candidate that can win over Trump will presumably benefit from this sacred triumvirate.

But Democrats are equally eager to pair the GOP with Trump. A web video released by the DNC this morning draws parallels between Romney and Trump, painting both as ruthless capitalists willing to sacrifice the middle-class for a profit.

Watch the ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.