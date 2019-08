White House press secretary Sean Spicer claimed on Saturday that Trump’s inauguration drew the biggest crowds in American history.

Figures from DC Metro officials indicate that significantly more metro trips were taken on the days of Obama’s 2009 and 2013 inaugurations than on Inauguration Day 2017.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.