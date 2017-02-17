'Why should Americans trust you?" Reporter confronts Trump on false claim he had largest Electoral College victory since Reagan

An NBC reporter confronted President Donald Trump during his Thursday press conference after Trump falsely stated that his Electoral College victory was the largest since President Ronald Reagan.

Since Reagan, Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama all had larger margins of victory over their opponents in the Electoral College than Trump, who defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by a 304 to 227. Obama and Bill Clinton had larger margins of victory than Trump in both of their elections.

“Why should Americans trust you?” NBC’s Peter Alexander asked after mentioning the above fact.

In response, Trump said he was simply “given that information.”

“I was just given that,” the president said, earlier revising his statement and saying it was the largest win of any Republican since Reagan, which was also untrue as Bush’s 1988 victory was by a wider margin.

“Well, I don’t know, I was given that information,” he continued, adding his win was “a very substantial victory.”

“Would you agree with that?” Trump asked.

“You are the president,” Alexander responded.

“OK thank you,” Trump said. “That is a good answer.”

