Trump abruptly postpones press conference to address plans to untangle himself from his business empire

President-elect Donald Trump will wait until January to reveal his plans for leaving his businesses, postponing a long-awaited announcement about the potential conflicts of interest he may encounter as president.

Trump was due to announce his plan on Thursday, but wanted more time so he could focus on making appointments to his future Cabinet and other top administrative positions, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing Trump transition officials.

“The announcement has been rescheduled for next month,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told Business Insider. The date of the announcement hasn’t been scheduled, but will fall before Inauguration Day on January 20.

Trump has received backlash for his perceived conflicts of interest related to his business empire, which spans at least 25 countries.

The president-elect has previously said he’ll hand over the organisation’s reins to his adult children, although critics argue the conflicts would persist, as his children continue to play a role in his transition. Last week, a spokesman said Trump sold off all of his stock in June, but did not provide documentation to confirm the sale.

He also signalled he would remove himself “completely” from business operations last month.

Still, Trump has dismissed the ethical concerns, arguing in November that “the president can’t have a conflict of interest” and “the law is totally on my side.”

A recent poll found that 65% of Americans were concerned about Trump’s potential business conflicts.

