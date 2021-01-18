Trump planning to raise $2 billion for a presidential library, likely in Florida: report

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images President Donald Trump returning to the White House from his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

President Donald Trump is telling supporters and GOP donors that he wants to raise $US2 billion for a presidential library and museum, according to The Washington Post.

No official announcements have been made, but the presidential library is “likely” to be in Florida, home of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, where five people were killed, several former Trump advisors are sceptical of the president’s expensive proposal.

“I thought to myself, what is this alternative fantasy life you’re living?,” a Trump fundraiser told The Post. “I have no clue where they think they will get this money raised. Anyone who gives to him will be radioactive.”

No official announcements have been made, but the presidential library is “likely” to be in Florida, home of the outgoing president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the most probable political base for the his eldest daughter and son, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

The Post reported that Trump wants Dan Scavino, social media director and White House deputy chief of staff for communications, to lead the ambitious effort. The president is reportedly convinced that he can raise the necessary funds through small-dollar donations from his political base.

The reported goal is far in excess of the price tag for other presidential libraries. Former President George W. Bush raised just over $US500 million for his “Presidential Centre” in Dallas, which is expected to be the same amount it will to cost to build former President Barack Obama’s own library in Chicago.

However, after the January 6 Capitol riots, where five people were killed, several former Trump advisors are sceptical of Trump’s expensive proposal. After being impeached for the second time, with 10 House GOP members voting for his removal from office, Trump is mired in a unforgiving position.



When asked about fundraising for the library, another Trump donor called the effort “insane,” saying that, “except for the wackos, everybody’s running for the hills,” according to The Post.

In the wake of the riots, GOP fundraising has taken a hit. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, who both sought to overturn the 2020 election results, have seen their political capital and 2024 presidential buzz tank.

Trump himself will leave the White House for Florida before President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration, shunning the normal transfer of power between US presidents.

