Trump predicts a Brexit

US presidential candidate Donald Trump says he thinks Britain will vote to leave the European Union. Speaking to ITV’s breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain today, Trump says that he thinks “maybe it’s time for a Brexit” because of all the “craziness” that is going on with immigration.

British voters will vote on June 23 to decide whether Britain should leave the EU. Polls show that many people will vote to leave because they are concerned by unrestricted immigration from EU countries into Britain.

Here’s what Trump said, the added emphasis is ours:

I think that Britain will separate from the EU. I think that maybe it’s time, especially in light of what’s happened with the craziness that is going on with immigration, with people pouring in all over the place I think that Britain will end up separating from the EU.

Trump finished off by stressing that he isn’t endorsing a Brexit and is only predicting one. “That’s my opinion. I’m not endorsing it one way or the other.”

Trump also used his interview to call attempts to ban him from Britain “disgraceful.” In December last year, more than 100,000 people signed a petition calling for him to be banned from the UK. The UK parliament took it so seriously, they actually debated the issue in January.

Trump said that British people were incensed by the proposed ban and he was contacted by “thousands and thousands” of people who told him he was right. Here’s what he said, the added emphasis is again ours.

There was such opposition from people that live in Great Britain, in the UK generally, in fact all over Europe, the people were incensed at the concept of me being banned for speaking really what they said was the truth. And, as you know, that ban went nowhere, it shouldn’t have gone anywhere, it was a disgraceful thing but it went nowhere, but a lot of people — and I mean thousands and thousands of people — were tweeting saying you’re right, you’re right, Mr Trump, you are right, and so I don’t know what’s going on over there but I can tell you there is some unrest.

