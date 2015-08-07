Donald Trump praises his own 'great' debate performance: 'I am a winner'

Donald Trump released a statement praising himself for a “great” showing in the Republican presidential debate on Thursday evening.

“I am very proud of my great performance tonight. I am not a debater, but I am a winner. If I am elected I will make this country a total winner — I will Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Trump’s quote, which was sent to reporters by his campaign team minutes after the debate ended, was prefaced by an introduction from his campaign that declared him the “unequivocal winner.”

“Mr. Trump, the definitive first place candidate in all recent national and state polls, proved himself to be a skillful debater, out performing his rivals with decisive responses and swift counter-attacks. Mr. Trump excelled in what was his first ever debate against a group of all talk, no action politicians,” the campaign’s statement said.

The Trump campaign’s post-debate email referenced his comments on immigration and his business record and claimed they clearly had an impact with voters.

“Mr. Trump condemned the incessant calls for political correctness and instead called for action. Mr. Trump also addressed the total epidemic of illegal immigration and promised to secure the border once and for all with an impenetrable wall,” the statement said. “Mr. Trump spoke about his great success as a businessman and discussed his pro-life stance. Mr. Trump’s truthful talk continues to resonate with voters across the country as he shares his vision to Make America Great Again.”

The debate Trump participated in featured the top ten candidates in polls of the Republican primary. An earlier debate included seven other candidates who are behind in the polls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.