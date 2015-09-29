Trump praises British reporter's 'beautiful accent'

Business Insider/Hunter Walker Donald Trump speaking at his tax policy press conference.

One reporter at the press conference where Donald Trump unveiled his tax policy proposals got a very special reaction from the Republican presidential candidate.

Just before Trump finished the event at his Trump Tower headquarters in Manhattan, he took a question from Kathryn Milofsky, a journalist with England’s ITV television network. Milofsky asked Trump whether he thought his tax plan, which includes incentives for corporations to bring back “cash held overseas” and an end to tax breaks for companies with profits abroad, could encourage “the motor industry” to increase operations in the United States.

Before answering, Trump did an impersonation of Milofsky’s accent.

“Yes, the motor industry,” Trump said. “That’s a beautiful way of describing it. The motor industry. … Where are you from?”

“London,” Milofsky replied.

“England,” Trump said. “I love that. What a beautiful accent.”

After the initial exchange, Trump answered Milofsky’s question. He seemed to continue to imitate her voice when he said the word “motor.”

“I want to get the industry, we call it the automobile industry, but I want to get the automobile industry to build factories here. As you know, Ford is building a $US2.5 billion factory in Mexico,” Trump said, adding, “I want the motor companies as you would say, or the automobile companies, to build their plants in the United States.”

Following the press conference, Business Insider asked Milofsky whether she appreciated Trump’s compliments about her accent.

“Yes,” she said with a smile.

NOW WATCH: Meet the real people who want Donald Trump to be president



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.