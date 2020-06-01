Trump said he's postponing G7 summit until at least September because he doesn't think it 'represents what's going on in the world'

Associated Press President Donald Trump postponed the G7 summit.

President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he is postponing the G7 summit until at least September.

He also wants to invite four more countries: Russia, Australia, India, and South Korea.

Other world leaders have not committed to attending the annual summit due to concerns about contracting the coronavirus.

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel as a G7 it probably represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Trump said, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

The Group of Seven consists of seven of the world’s largest economies: US, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan. Russia has been banned from the G7 since it invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014.

Trump tweeted on May 20 that hosting the G7 summit at Camp David in June as the US recovers from the coronavirus pandemic would be “a great sign to all – normalization.”

Other world leaders were less willing to gather in person for the event. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson told CNN that “given the overall pandemic situation, she cannot confirm her personal participation, that is, a trip to Washington.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also would not commit to attending the G7, citing “significant health preoccupations that we have around holding it in person.”

A spokesperson for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has attended the 2019 summit as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron, confirmed Morrison is in talks with the US to attend this year’s summit if invited, according to the Guardian.

