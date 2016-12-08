Trump received the most votes of any Republican presidential candidate ever

With more than 62.8 million votes, President-elect Donald Trump accumulated more support in a presidential election than any Republican presidential candidate in history.

Trump received more votes than President George W. Bush in 2004 and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, top vote-receiving nominees. Bush received more than 62 million votes, while Romney won more than 60.9 million votes.

The result can be partially attributed to a growing population. Votes are still being counted across the country.

Trump trails Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million overall votes. She recently surpassed 65.5 million overall, behind only President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 totals of nearly 69.5 million and 65.9 million.

As a result, Trump’s overall percentage of the popular vote is 46.2%, lower than that of past nominees Romney, Bush, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, and Gerald Ford.

