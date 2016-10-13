A pollster tested Trump's support in a key state before, during, and after the tape scandal -- and the results were brutal

Donald Trump saw his support evaporate in Wisconsin just days after a 2005 audio tape of him bragging about groping women was leaked.

A Marquette University poll plotted the rapid decline of Trump’s poll numbers in the state before, during and after the tape was released.

On Thursday Trump led Clinton in the polls at 41% while Clinton garnered 40%.

But the tide began to turn following the controversy on Friday and Clinton’s poll numbers rose to 44% while Trump’s fell to 38%.

During the weekend, Clinton obtained a commanding lead over the the GOP nominee as her support climbed to 49% and Trump’s fell to 30%.

Among likely voters in WI: Thursday: Trump 41%, Clinton 40% Friday: Clinton 44%, Trump 38% Saturday and Sunday: Clinton 49%, Trump 30%

— MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 12, 2016

Over the course of about four days, Trump suffered a devastating 11-point decline in favorability among likely voters.

Throughout the summer, the race between the two presidential candidates in the state has been tight with the two consistently edging each other out in the polls.

In August, the former secretary of state’s lead over Trump shrunk after being up by 13 points earlier in the month.

Ted Cruz won the state in the GOP primary, beating Trump by 13 points, according to CNN exit polls taken at the time.

The real-estate magnate’s presidential campaign has been in a tailspin over the last few weeks — and that was compounded by a disappointing performance at the second presidential debate on Sunday.

After a parade of Republicans withdrew their support from Trump and condemned his inappropriate comments from the 2005 audio recording, the GOP nominee lashed out and said the loss of their endorsements had liberated him to continue his campaign on his own terms.

“It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to,” he said on Twitter.

