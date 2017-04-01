Survey finds nearly a third of voters give Trump an 'F' for his job performance so far

More than two months after assuming the Oval Office, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have continued to decline.

A McClatchy-Marist poll published on Friday found one in three respondents gave Trump an “F” for his performance thus far as commander-in-chief.

“There’s no honeymoon,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, the research center that conducted the survey.

“He’s spending political capital that he didn’t acquire on Election Day. And he hasn’t done anything to cultivate it.”

Here’s how respondents graded Trump’s performance, according to the poll:

A: 15% B: 22% C: 15% D: 15% F: 32%

Obama received the following grades during his first 100 days in office:

A: 23% B: 35% C: 20% D: 11% F: 11%

So far, 38% of registered voters said they approved of Trump’s performance, while 51% said they disapproved, McClatchy reported. Trump is down 3 percentage points since mid-February — which equates to a substantially lower approval rating than other presidents in the past.

Republican voters, Trump’s primary base, approved of his performance by 79-10%, while independent voters approved by 34-52%. Only 9% of surveyed Democrats approved of Trump’s job performance, with 84% disapproving.

Trump’s job performance and policies were not the only trait that was viewed unfavorably. The poll found that 59% of voters surveyed were embarrassed by Trump’s conduct as president. About 31% said his conduct made them proud, while 9% said they were unsure.

Additionally, 70% viewed Trump’s habitual use of Twitter as problematic — which includes 45% of Republicans and 75% of surveyed independents. About 19% found his tweets effective and informative.

“Every time he speaks … it is so negative,” said Whitni Milton, 31, a participant in the poll. “I have never seen someone who has riled up so many people.”

The Republican Party’s diminishing support was a “dangerous sign,” according to the director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. Indeed. Trump has been looking for a win after the GOP’s failure to undo the Affordable Care Act. Trump is expected to tackle the US tax code next.

Trump’s approval rating has plunged to 35% in just 69 days according to a recent Gallup poll.

