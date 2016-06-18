Donald Trump just tweeted a poll that shows him losing to Hillary Clinton

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Donald Trump loves to boast about how well he does in the polls. But on Friday afternoon, he did something entirely different.

The presumptive Republican nominee tweeted out results from a poll conducted by One America News Network and Gravis Marketing that showed him trailing Hillary Clinton by 2 points.

“THANK YOU!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

The poll in question appeared to have been conducted on May 10. It surveyed 1,574 voters and had a margin of error of 2.5%.

Trump’s standing in general-election polls has declined sharply in recent weeks. In the latest RealClearPolitics average, he trailed Clinton by 5.8 points — a 6-point drop from a month ago.

