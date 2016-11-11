Trump's plane receives water cannon salute as it departs New York for meeting with Obama

Oliver Darcy

President-elect Donald Trump received a water cannon salute Thursday as his plane left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and headed to Washington, DC, for a meeting with President Barack Obama.

 

The meeting between Obama and Trump will be the duo’s first since the shocking results of Tuesday night’s election.

