Trump's plane receives water cannon salute as it departs New York for meeting with Obama

President-elect Donald Trump received a water cannon salute Thursday as his plane left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and headed to Washington, DC, for a meeting with President Barack Obama.

So this is what it looks like when Trump’s plane takes off from LaGuardia–> pic.twitter.com/PzcMdHmlyf

— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 10, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump’s plane receives water cannon salute at LaGuardia Airport as he departs for White House pic.twitter.com/qgawG1yoFu

— ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2016

The meeting between Obama and Trump will be the duo’s first since the shocking results of Tuesday night’s election.

