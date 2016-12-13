Trump officially taps Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn to be National Economic Council director

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Gary Cohn, the current COO of Goldman Sachs, to head up the

National Economic Council according to an announcement from the transition.

The move had been rumoured on Friday. Cohn has met with Trump multiple times about a possible role for the past two weeks.

This will be the third Goldman alum to be picked for a role in Trump’s administration after top advisor Steve Bannon and Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin.

More to come…

