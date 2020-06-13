Trump's pick for a key Pentagon post dishonestly accused Obama of being a 'terrorist leader'

Screen shot/YouTube Screen shot from NCDOT YouTube video of Tony Tata

President Donald Trump’s pick for a top Pentagon position made dishonest accusations about former President Barack Obama in a number of tweets that were deleted after CNN first discovered them Friday.

Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata, a Fox News regular and a strong supporter of the president, has called Obama a “Muslim” and a “terrorist” who “did more harm to US vital interests and help Islamic countries than any president in history.”

In another tweet, he specifically called Obama a “terrorist leader,” as part of an attack on the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration; Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018.

President Donald Trump has tapped a retired brigadier general turned Fox News commentator for a senior position in the Department of Defence, and his choice has a history of making false and offensive remarks, particularly about former President Barack Obama.

The White House announced Wednesday Trump’s intent to nominate retired Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata to be the next under secretary of defence for policy. The position was previously held by John Rood, who undermined a White House talking point on the withholding of aid to Ukraine and was asked to resign from his post in February.

Tata is, CNN reported, serving as a senior advisor in the Pentagon, and if the nomination to a new post is confirmed by the Senate, he would be among the top Pentagon leadership and would be responsible for many important policy decisions.

Looking through Tata’s social media comments, CNN found that Tata has made many Islamaphobic comments and repeatedly criticised Obama, even going so far as to call him a “Muslim” and a “terrorist” who “did more harm to US vital interests and help Islamic countries than any president in history” in a few 2018 tweets that have since been deleted.

Screen shot/Twitter Screen shot of some of Anthony Tata’s deleted tweets

In one tweet responding to a Twitter user who said that Obama was not a “terrorist sympathizer,” Tata replied, “No, he was just a terrorist leader,” writing that Obama “gave $US150B to #1 state sponsor of terror so they could destroy Israel,” a reference to Iran and the Iran nuclear deal.

The Iran deal, which was approved by six countries and the European Union, unlocked frozen Iranian assets, with $US150 billion being the highest estimate of their total value. Trump withdrew from the Iran deal in 2018, increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran, tensions that earlier this year nearly brought the two countries to the brink of war.

The tweet dishonestly characterising Obama as a “terrorist leader” has, like the others, been deleted.

Tata, in another tweet that has since disappeared, also wrote that Obama was a “terrorist” who “normalized Islam for America.”

The retired general, who served 28 years in the Army before retiring in 2009, has been a staunch supporter of the president, and Trump has even touted Tata’s support in his own social media posts.

Insider reached out to the White House but did not receive comment on Tata’s posts. Insider also reached out to Tata but did not receive a response.

