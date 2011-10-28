DONALD TRUMP: Check The Internet! Many People There Say Obama's Birth Certificate Is Not Real

Glynnis MacNicol

This may be the most honest thing Donald Trump has ever said. 

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Trump quadrupled(?) down on his ridiculous birther claims with this evidence: “As you know — check out the Internet — many people say it is not real.”

This is true! 

Many people on the Internet also believe that lizard people have infiltrated the upper echelons of the American power structure … so Trump is in good company.

So, apparently, is Rick Perry, whom Trump believes made a smart decision by incorporating birtherism into his campaign.  

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.