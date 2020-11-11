Trump's big new election lawsuit alleges voter fraud potentially happened in 2 Pennsylvania counties. Both overwhelmingly voted for him.

Getty President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign’s new major lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleges that voter fraud potentially happened in only two counties.

Both of them, Fayette County and Luzerne County, voted for President Donald Trump.

The local news articles cited by the lawsuit to bolster its claims report that local officials were addressing the irregularities before Election Day.

The lawsuit also doesn’t offer any basis for the kind of wide-spread voter fraud that Trump has repeatedly spread without any evidence.

Trump and other Republicans have filed over a dozen lawsuits contesting the 2020 election. Their main efforts are in Pennsylvania, which gave President-elect Joe Biden enough electoral votes to clinch the race.

On Monday, the Trump campaign filed a new, 85-page lawsuit, asking a federal judge to block Pennsylvania’s secretary of state from certifying the results of the presidential election.

If successful, the move could block President-elect Joe Biden from formally receiving the state’s 20 electoral votes, which would reduce his overall total but isn’t likely to reverse the election results.

The lawsuit makes several claims of irregularities about how votes were counted, citing unnamed poll watchers and election observers. It also claims that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave improper guidance to election officials for processing mail-in ballots.

But the filing cites only two specific instances of potential voter fraud, as Adam Klasfeld reported for Law & Order.

Both instances are in counties that voted heavily for Trump.

If votes are thrown out in those areas, they could widen his loss margin in the state, rather than close the 45,000-and-counting-vote gap between him and Biden.

And as the news articles cited in the lawsuit itself point out, authorities had already addressed all of the issues that opened the door for voter fraud well before Election Day. And the lawsuits do not offer any evidence for the kind of wide-spread voter fraud Trump has repeatedly alleged without basis.

Carlos Barria/Reuters A campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on October 31, 2020.

The lawsuit also doesn’t cite either Luzerne County or Fayette County as defendants in the lawsuit, but it does go after the boards of election for the counties of Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia â€” all based on anonymous poll watchers and election watchers alleging irregularities. Voters in all of those counties preferred Biden to Trump, according to DDHQ data.

In arguing that voter fraud overall is a significant risk in the state of Pennsylvania, the lawyers cite only three cases over a 21-year period in the entire state. Voter fraud is extremely rare, according to election experts. A 2020 analysis from the right-wing Heritage Foundation found that only about six out of every 10 million votes cast results in any kind of criminal conviction.

The lawsuit’s arguments about problems with how mail-in ballots were processed “make no sense,” Richard Briffault, a Columbia Law School professor who studies election litigation, told Insider.

“In effect, they are saying the mailed-in ballots are unconstitutional, which is ludicrous,” Briffault said. “In any event, any challenges to PA’s mailed ballot procedures that were on the books prior to Election Day (and not imposed by a court) could have and so should have been brought before the election, and so should be thrown out for that reason alone.”

The new Pennsylvania lawsuit is one of more than a dozen lawsuits the Trump campaign and other Republicans have filed across the country seeking to undermine the 2020 election results. Pennsylvania, in particular, is important because its 20 electoral college votes ensured Biden’s victory.

But even if the highly unlikely happens and Biden’s electoral votes in Pennsylvania aren’t certified because of this lawsuit, Trump would still have to win Arizona, Georgia, and Alaska in order to secure the necessary 270 electoral votes. The incumbent is only projected to win Alaska and its three electoral votes; Biden is in the lead in the other two states yet to call.

The Trump campaign is also seeking to join a Supreme Court case over the validity of mail-in ballots that arrived at ballot processing centres after election day. In all of the cases that Trump and other Republicans have joined in the state, it’s unlikely that there are enough ballots in question to overcome Biden’s 45,000-vote margin in the state.

