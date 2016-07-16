Reports: Trump was 'so unsure' about selecting Pence as VP he tried to get out of it at midnight

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images.

Donald Trump was “so unsure” about selecting Indiana Gov. Mike Pence for vice president that he asked top advisers late Thursday night if he could change his mind, sources told CNN and NBC News.

Dana Bash, CNN’s chief political correspondent, first reported the news on Twitter.

The report was later echoed by NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell.

However, Jason Miller, a senior communications adviser for the Trump campaign, fought back on Twitter against the reports. He said Bash’s was “completely false”:

This is completely false. Zero truth to it. https://t.co/xC8QAV17W3

— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 15, 2016

It was widely reported Thursday that Pence would be Trump’s choice, edging out former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. Trump, however, told Fox News on Thursday night that he hadn’t “made a final, final decision” yet.

However, after the terror attack in the French city of Nice, Trump postponed the event in which he was supposed to unveil his pick.

Trump then said on Fox News that he had not made his final selection, leading many observers to speculate whether there was uncertainty in the Trump camp over the Pence pick.

