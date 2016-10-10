In unusual debate moment, Trump says he 'disagrees' with his running mate over Syria policy

Donald Trump on Sunday said he disagreed with his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, on the longstanding war in Syria during the second presidential debate, an unusual break between members of the Republican Party ticket so close to Election Day.

“He and I haven’t spoken, and I disagree,” said Trump, who was asked about his position on the need for US airstrikes in the country.

Debate moderator Martha Raddatz reminded Trump of Pence’s remarks during the vice presidential debate, who said “provocations by Russia need to be met with American strength and that if Russia continues to be involved in airstrikes along with the Syrian forces, the United States of America should be prepared to use military force to strike the military targets of the Assad regime.”

Trump insisted that “Syria is no longer Syria.”

“I believe we have to get ISIS. We have to worry about ISIS before we can get too much more involved,” he said, rejecting Pence’s position on dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Following the debate, the Indiana governor congratulated the Republican nominee on “a big debate win” and said he is “proud to stand with” him — even though Pence has distanced himself from Trump due to leaked audio that emerged Friday of Trump making lewd remarks about women.

Congrats to my running mate @realDonaldTrump on a big debate win! Proud to stand with you as we #MAGA.

— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 10, 2016

