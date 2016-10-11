TRUMP: Paul Ryan shouldn't 'waste his time on fighting Republican nominee'

Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at House Speaker Paul Ryan after the Wisconsin Republican said on a conference call that he would no longer defend or campaign for the GOP nominee.

“Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On the conference call with Republican members of Congress, Ryan advised his colleagues “do what’s best for you in your district.”

Zack Roday, the press secretary for the speaker’s political office, stressed in a statement Monday, however, that Ryan had not revoked his endorsement.

A firestorm was ignited Friday when a 2005 audio tape leaked in which Trump boasted about kissing and groping women.

Trump apologised for the remarks in a video published just after midnight on Saturday, but many congressional Republicans are worried the comments and Trump’s high negatives could put their own races in jeopardy.

An avalanche of prominent Republicans condemned Trump’s comments in the video, and some, including John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 3 Senate Republican, have gone as far as to call on the billionaire to step down as the nominee and hand the ticket over to his running mate, Mike Pence.

Oliver Darcy contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.