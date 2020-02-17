Trump's campaign chief posted a stirring photo of Air Force One at the Daytona 500 — but deleted it after realising it was from George W. Bush's trip in 2004

Twitter/Brad Parscale A screengrab of the now-deleted tweet sent Sunday.

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, used a photo of Air Force One soaring over crowds at the Daytona 500 to mark Trump’s visit on Sunday.

The image, however, was actually from when President George W Bush was there in 2004.

It stayed up for three hours, accruing 23,000 likes and 6,700 retweets, before Parscale deleted it.

Trump was grand marshal at the 2020 edition of the Daytona 500 NASCAR race, and he did a lap of the circuit in his armoured car, “The Beast.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager deleted a photo from George Bush’s 2004 visit to the Daytona 500 after mistakenly using it to celebrate Trump’s visit to the event on Sunday.

“@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” Brad Parscale tweeted Sunday, along with an impressive photo of Air Force One rising behind the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

But, instead of showing Trump leaving Daytona Beach International Airport on Sunday, it actually showed the time president George Bush left, following a February 15 visit more than a decade ago.

It didn’t go unnoticed, with reporters like Voice of America’s Steve Herman, pointing out the error.

The photo is from the George W. Bush presidency. https://t.co/yMZXZXB7hh pic.twitter.com/CfVNUrzwBR — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 16, 2020

Parscale deleted the tweet after around three hours. In the meantime it garnered 6,700 retweets and around 23,000 likes. He replaced it with one containing an accurate photo shortly after.

.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started. pic.twitter.com/nzZXK6Gww6 — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 16, 2020

The 2004 photo was taken by Jonathan Ferry for Getty Images. “Apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started,” Ferry, who was not photographing at Sunday’s event, told CNN.

Getty/Jonathan Ferrey Air Force One taking off with US President George W. Bush aboard after attending the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 on February 15, 2004, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Trump was grand marshal at the NASCAR race.

“My fellow race fans, there’s no greater thrill than to join you at the world centre of races for the 62nd Daytona 500,” Trump told the stadium in a prerace announcement.

“NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country,” he said.

Trump, appearing with first lady Melania Trump, also did a lap of the 2-1/2-mile circuit in the presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” before the race.

Now this is how you make an entrance.@realDonaldTrump in Air Force 1 800 feet above the racetrack before he is set to be the Grand Marshal of the #DAYTONA500.pic.twitter.com/UIk8UOE1rj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 16, 2020

