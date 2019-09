Photo: Trump International Realty

A 6,200-square-foot duplex in the Trump Park Avenue building is on sale for $25.9 million.The condo has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The building is pre-war, with a doorman, a gym, and a concierge.



Michelle Griffith with Trump International Realty has the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.