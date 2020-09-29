Trump paid his daughter Ivanka $747,622 for 'consulting,' then deducted it from his taxes, according to New York Times investigation

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump paid Ivanka more than $US700,000 in consultant fees related to the management of hotels that she’s already responsible for.

A New York Times investigation into the tax filings of President Donald Trump show that between 2010 and 2018, Trump wrote off $US26 million in unexplained consulting fees.

Among them, his daughter Ivanka received $US747,622 in consulting fees, according to The Times.

The payments were apparently related to managing hotels that were already part of her regular job description, according to the newspaper.

Trump deducted the payments from his taxes and reporters matched the number to one his daughter disclosed when joining the White House in 2017.

Donald Trump paid his daughter, Ivanka, $US747,622 in “consulting fees,” The New York Times reported in their investigation into the president’s taxes.

The fees he paid Ivanka are among $US26 million in these kind of “unexplained fees” that Trump wrote off his taxes between 2010 and 2018, The Times reported following a review of the leaked documents.

The investigation, which was published on Sunday, details more than a decade of the famed businessman’s taxes, showing that he has been a far less successful entrepreneur than the image he tried to sell the American public.

It also shows that Trump has paid only $US750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency, and the same number his first year in office.

In 10 of the previous 15 years, he paid no income taxes, The Times reported.

Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images President Donald Trump and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka was paid as a consultant for a job she was already supposed to do

The tax filings reviewed by The New York Times do not name the consultants who were paid by Trump. Reporters, though, were able to match the payments to the number claimed by Ivanka Trump in a financial disclosure when she joined the White House in 2017, the Times reported.

The Trump Organisation claimed that a $US747,622 tax deduction were related to hotel projects in Vancouver, Canada, and Hawaii, The Times reported.

Ivanka Trump, though, was employed as an executive officer of the Trump companies that received profits and paid the consulting fees for both hotel projects, the newspaper reported, and therefore was was being treated as a consultant on the same hotels she was already responsible for managing.

Tax law allows for employers to deduct consulting fees as a business expense, but to claim the deduction, the consulting arrangement must be an “ordinary and necessary” part of operating the business, the IRS says.

The Times reported that the IRS has previously pursued civil penalties against some business owners who avoided taxes by paying high fees to related parties who were not really independent contractors.

The Times cited a 2011 tax court case in which the IRS denied an Illinois accounting firm $US3 million in deductions because it learned that partners paid themselves consulting fees through corporations they created.

The court found that the partners created the fees to “distribute profits, not to compensate for services.”

A Trump Organisation lawyer did not comment to The New York Times on the fees paid to Ivanka.

The lawyer also told The Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

Reuters Ivanka Trump was an executive at the Trump Organisation when she received consultant fees from the company.

If the IRS digs in, Trump will have to prove that Ivanka’s company did the work and the fees were reasonable, expert says

It is not totally uncommon for companies to hire related parties to do consulting work, Michael Dambra, associate professor of accounting and law at the University at Buffalo School of Management, told Insider.

“I would say for family companies, it’s a typical tax avoidance strategy,” Dambra said. “I wouldn’t say there is anything unusual. What the Trump Organisation would have to prove is that these consulting fees served a valid business purpose and that the prices were reasonable.”

Dambra’s research examines the economic impact of regulatory changes and his findings have been cited in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, SEC commissioner speeches, congressional depositions and policy papers from the US Treasury Department.

If the Trump Organisation was a publicly traded company, there would be mandatory disclosures related to business being done by related parties, but since it’s a private company there is information related to the dealings that is not available, Dambra said.

If the IRS were to challenge the deductions â€” “and we know that there are audits going on,” â€” the agency would want evidence that the consulting work was actually done and that it was necessary, Dambra said.

Dambra said be thinks it is “a little unusual” that the executive of a company is provided consultant fees.

“It’s possible that Ivanka Trump has a fantastic consulting business and so they were the best company for the job, but it would be pointed out as unusual and something the IRS would certainly investigate,” he said.

As for the New York Times investigation as a whole, Dambra said he always finds it interesting the disconnect between what Trump claims his net worth is with “what shows up in the numbers.”

Dambra pointed to a 2019 story by the Buffalo News, which reported that Trump inflated his net worth by $US4 billion in a bid to buy the Buffalo Bills football team.

Ultimately, though, in order to know whether the consultant fee deductions related to payments to Ivanka Trump were valid, more needs to be disclosed, he said.

“I would say in defence to Trump here, there’s nothing unreasonable about trying to minimise your taxes. We all do some form of that,” he said. “The question at hand is whether this is defensible and that’s what we don’t have information on.”

