Trump suggested he wanted to 'just drive the hell out of here' back to his pre-presidency life during a rally in Pennsylvania

Leah Mills/Reuters President Donald Trump throws a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap into the crowd during a campaign rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2020.

President Donald Trump said he’d love to “just drive the hell out of here, just get the hell out of this” during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday.

“I had such a good life, my life was great,” the president told the crowd in Allentown, suggesting he missed his life before the presidency.

However, he followed up by saying he was “so happy” with his work as president and touted his achievements.

Trump has frequently suggested having to make personal and financial sacrifices to serve as president.

President Donald Trump suggested to supporters that he wanted to return to his pre-presidency life at a Monday campaign event.

Speaking in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump praised truck drivers and complimented them on their vehicles, before saying: “You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away? I’d love to do â€¦ just drive the hell out of here, just get the hell out of this.”

“I had such a good life, my life was great, and then I said ‘let’s do this darling, this will be a lot of fun,'” he continued, seemingly talking about his life pre-presidency.

However, he followed up by saying, to cheers in the audience: “But you know what, I’m so happy with it because nobody has ever done so much in the first three and a half years, no administration.”

Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Trump and his family have previously played up the idea of what he has given up financially and personally for the job, and suggested that he misses his former life.

“I thought [the presidency] would be easier,” Trump told Reuters in April, adding that he missed driving and the freedom of not being president.

In July, he told Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy: “The best day in my life in terms of business and life and everything was the day before I announced I’m running for president,” before adding that he was “really glad” he ran for office.

In his 2019 book, “Triggered,” Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. also said that the family was ready to sacrifice “millions and millions of dollars annually” when his father took up the presidency.

As Business Insider has reported, the president donates his $US400,000 presidential salary to various government entities, but still rakes in millions of dollars from his businesses every year.

The Trump Hotel, located near the White House and often used by foreign dignitaries, saw a $US40.8 million profit in 2018.

And according to The Washington Post, the Trump Organisation charges the Secret Service up to $US650 a night to stay at the president’s private resort, Mar-A-Lago, while protecting him.

