Trump's presidential desk has a tiny red button that he presses to order Coke

President Donald Trump has a tiny red button on his desk in the Oval Office.

It is not the nuclear button.

Instead, he can use to summon a butler on demand. And that butler will bring him Coca-Cola, according to Trump’s interview with the Associated Press and another with the Financial Times.

“Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button,” Trump told Financial Times reporter Demetri Sevastopulo.

When hosting the Associated Press at the oval office, Trump showed the reporters the red button, which sits in a rectangular wooden box. After pressing it a butler promptly arrived with a Coke for the president, the news wire service reported.

Here’s Trump with a soft drink on his desk:

The call button is meant to be used to summon an aide whenever a president needs something, and it can be moved. President Barack Obama was seen sitting with the call button next to him at meetings in the past.

Here’s Obama dining with then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with the call box on the table in front of him:

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have lunch in the Oval Office Dining Room of the White House, Oct. 22, 2009, with the call button visible on the table.

something you never saw during previous administration, soda on the Resolute desk pic.twitter.com/U7hZPbmWKE

— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 28, 2017

