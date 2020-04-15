Trump orders US to stop funding WHO as it reviews the agency's role in what he calls 'covering up the spread of the coronavirus'

Reuters President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would halt funding for the World Health Organisation as the US conducts a review to assess its role in what the president called “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House’s Rose Garden. “The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion.”

“Everybody knows what’s going on there,” Trump added.

Despite numerous reports detailing how Trump was briefed on the severity of the coronavirus through January and February, Trump said WHO enabled China to conceal the true extent of the contagion.

Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via Associated Press WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death,” Trump said. “This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage. Instead, the WHO willingly took China’s assurances to face value, and they took it just at face value and defended the actions of the Chinese government, even praising China for its so-called transparency.”

Trump threatened to cut the US’s funding to the organisation earlier this month after accusing the organisation of being too sympathetic toward China. WHO leaders downplayed Trump’s rhetoric at the time and said his tone was unnecessary amid the pandemic, according to Business Insider’s Hilary Brueck.

“No need to use COVID to score political points, no need,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “You have many other ways to prove yourselves. This is not the one to use for politics. It’s like playing with fire.”

“The focus of all political parties should be to save their people,” Tedros added. “If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.”

At least one expert has said it’s unlikely that WHO is reliant on China, given the country’s limited contributions, and may have been merely trying to maintain a good relationship during a crisis. In a January statement about the novel coronavirus, WHO requested that China “share full data on all cases” and “enhance rational public health measures for containment and mitigation.”

