Trump opened an 'Office of the Former President' to issue statements from Palm Beach as he remains barred from most social media

Getty Former President Donald Trump.

Trump opened the “Office of the Former President” on Monday to announce post-presidency plans.

The office said it would also “carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration.”

Trump was barred from several social-media outlets, including Twitter, after the Capitol riot.

Former President Donald Trump has opened a new “Office of the Former President” to announce and drive his future plans from his new base in Florida, as he remains barred from most social media.

On Monday, a number of journalists received the first missive from the office, which pledged to carry on the work of the Trump administration.

“Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President,” the statement said.

“The office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondences, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organising, and public activism.”

The new office’s logo, which you can see in the tweet below, also appears to be a black-and-white copy of the logo of the Executive Office of the President of the United States.

INBOX: Former President Trump has set up an “Office of the Former President” pic.twitter.com/DSqwDCklcp — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 25, 2021

Trump left Washington, DC, for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on the morning of January 20, hours before President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

In the run-up to the departure, a number of reports detailed how Trump was mulling over a series of career moves to pursue in his civilian life.

Trump was said to be considering reviving his TV career, building a $US2 billion presidential library, launching a TV or social-media network, or running for president again in 2024.

Since becoming an ex-president, Trump has kept a low profile, having not made any public appearances or statements.

On January 22, he told the Washington Examiner: “We’ll do something, but not just yet.”

His relative silence could also be largely due to his being stripped of many of social-media accounts in the wake of the January 6 riot by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter â€” his preferred platform â€” all permanently suspended him after the attack. YouTube temporarily suspended his channel from uploading new content.

The announcement of Trump’s new office came on the same day the Senate received an impeachment article from the House of Representatives, which charged Trump with inciting the crowd that went on to storm the Capitol.

Trump was impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives on January 13. His Senate trial will begin on February 9.

On Sunday, footage posted to social media by CBS12 reporter Paxton Boyd showed a bi-plane flying low over West Palm Beach trailing a banner that read: “TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW.”

Plane circling West Palm Beach carrying a banner that reads “TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW” pic.twitter.com/IOY262LVlm — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) January 24, 2021

While little else is known about Trump’s day-to-day schedule at Mar-a-Lago, he has been angrily watching a series of TV interviews given by Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to The Daily Beast.

Fauci, the US top infectious-disease expert, was maligned by Trump during the pandemic, and said last week that it was “a somewhat liberating feeling” to be working with the new Biden administration.



The interviews caused Trump to remonstrate out loud that Fauci was “incompetent” and that he should have fired the expert when he had the chance, The Daily Beast reported.

