LIVE: Trump's lawyers deliver opening arguments after John Bolton mangled their defence in the impeachment trial

Associated Press In this image from video, White House counsel Pat Cipollone speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are gearing up for the second day of opening arguments in his historic impeachment trial.

Monday’s proceedings, which will begin at 1 p.m. ET, come after The New York Times reported that former national security adviser John Bolton claims Trump personally told him he would withhold military aid to Ukraine until it launched politically motivated investigations targeting his rivals.

The revelation shatters the defence team’s key argument against impeachment: that there are no firsthand witness accounts about the president directly confirming a quid pro quo.

Scroll down to watch the trial and follow Insider’s live coverage.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial continued Monday as his defence team delivered more opening arguments. White House counsel Pat Cipollone is spearheading Trump’s team, which also includes the president’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow.

The defence is expected to argue its case for roughly eight hours on Monday and wrap up opening arguments on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both charges relate to his efforts to coerce Ukraine into launching politically motivated investigations targeting former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic frontrunner, and the Democratic Party as a whole.

While doing so, the president withheld $US391 million in vital military aid to Ukraine, as well as a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still hasn’t gotten.

After the defence rests their case, senators will have 16 hours to submit written questions to the defence team and the seven House impeachment managers who prosecuted the case against Trump.

The Senate will then decide whether to subpoena additional documents or witness testimony, which requires a 51-vote majority.

Monday’s proceedings come after The New York Times reported on an unpublished manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book that threw a wrench into the president’s defence.

According to The Times, Bolton claims Trump personally told him he would withhold Ukraine’s military aid until Zelensky agreed to deliver politically motivated investigations targeting the Bidens.

Bolton’s reported revelation directly undercuts the defence’s argument that there are no firsthand witnesses who can say Trump himself confirmed a quid pro quo with Ukraine: military aid in exchange for political favours.

C-SPAN and TV networks are relying on the Senate’s live feed of the trial.

C-SPAN is airing the trial at cspan.org.

You can watch the trial here:

Scroll down for Insider’s live coverage of the hearing:



Former Whitewater counsel Ken Starr argues impeachment has become too common in the modern era

YouTube/C-SPAN Kenn Starr continues opening arguments for President Donald Trump’s legal team in the Senate impeachment trial on January 27, 2020.

Kenneth Starr, the former Whitewater independent counsel and one of the lawyers on Trump’s defence team, opened his remarks by arguing that impeachment has become too common in the modern era.

Fact check: This statement is intriguing coming from Starr, given that his leadership of the Whitewater investigation quickly ballooned into a sprawling probe that included lurid details of President Bill Clinton’s sex life.

Starr’s wide-ranging inquiry led to accusations that he used the Whitewater investigation to poke around every corner of the Clinton administration, resulting in Starr’s push to have Clinton impeached for lying about his sex life.

Trump, meanwhile, is accused of abusing his power by trying to force a foreign power to interfere in an upcoming presidential election, and of subsequently stonewalling any congressional investigation into the matter.

Senate chaplain pays tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant in opening prayer

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

“We all have a limited time on earth to leave it better than we found it,” said Senate Chaplain Barry Black before the Senate opened its proceedings.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday that also killed eight other people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.