White House reporters were overheard calling Trump's minute-long press conference 'weird as s---'

Bill Bostock
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump arriving to speak to reporters at the White House briefing room on November 24, 2020.
  • White House reporters were left puzzled on Tuesday after President Donald Trump gave a minute-long press conference and left without taking any questions.
  • Trump hailed the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s record-breaking gains, thanked his staff, praised the coronavirus vaccine, and left without taking questions.
  • As he finished, reporters tried to ask him about the transition to President-elect Joe Biden, but the president walked right out.
  • Afterwards a number of reporters, many of whom likely used to Trump’s often-erratic speeches, were filmed reacting to the briefing.
  • “Well, that was weird as s—,” one reporter was heard saying, while another was heard saying: “That was one of the stranger briefings.”
  • Jordan Fabian, Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, later tweeted: “One of the stranger presidential briefing room appearances,” adding that Vice President Mike Pence was also present but did not say anything.
