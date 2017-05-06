Trump is effectively killing the office that has traditionally spearheaded the 'War on Drugs'

The Trump administration plans to cut 96% of the budget of the Office of Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), effectively eliminating the federal agency that has traditionally been used to spearhead the war on drugs, according to multiple media reports.

The White House’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget reduces the funding request for ONDCP from $US388 million in 2017 to $US24 million, according to a leaked memo reported by CBS News.

In addition, the budget proposes to eliminate multiple grant programs administered by ONDCP, including the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program and the Drug-Free Communities Support program.

This is a developing story…

OMB FY18 proposed budget cuts to @ONDCP44: pic.twitter.com/RYrML0tNFq

— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) May 5, 2017

