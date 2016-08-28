Trump on fatal shooting of Dwayne Wade's cousin: 'Just what I've been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!'

Following reports of the shooting of Dwayne Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge, in Chicago on Friday, Donald Trump posted on Twitter Saturday morning citing the news as a reason that African-Americans will vote for his candidacy.

Dwayne Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2016

Aldridge, 32, was shot and killed while pushing her baby in a stroller approximately a mile and half west of the University of Chicago. Aldridge was caught in the crossfire when two men attempted to kill a third man near Aldridge. Her child was not hurt in the shooting.

Chicago currently has one of the highest murder rates among major cities in the US, outpacing New York and Los Angeles. The city recorded 381 homicides by the end of the July, 30 per cent higher than the same period in 2015.

Trump’s tweet on Saturday recalled another Trump tweet posted following a shooting at the LGBT club Pulse in Orlando, Florida in June.

Several hours after the shooting, Trump tweeted that he was thankful for supporters who congratulated him for “being right” about the dangers of terrorist acts committed by extremists.

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

