Trump on polls: 'The only ones I really like are the ones that I'm winning'

It’s looking more and more like Donald Trump will be keeping America in suspense about the results of the election on November 8.

In an interview with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Thursday night, the Republican candidate continued to cast doubt on the election and claiming, without proof, that the polls were “rigged.”

“The only poll that matters” would come the day after the election, Trump said.

“The only ones I really like are the ones that I’m winning,” he continued, saying “something is going on with the polls and what they do is called suppression.”

Trump went on to say that the fluctuations in the polls that show him lagging behind his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, were a sign that polls were being manipulated.

“I’m winning in certain polls and then in other polls, the dirty polls we call them, I was losing by numbers that were ridiculous” Trump said.

On Thursday a Trump official said that the Trump campaign is using “voter suppression” tactics to discourage groups, including white liberals, millennial women, and African-Americans from voting for Clinton.

As his poll numbers continued to sag in the last several weeks, Trump has repeatedly made unfounded assertions that the election is being “rigged” by the Clinton’s campaign and the media who he says is conspiring against his campaign. Trump has offered no evidence to back those claims.

After the third presidential debate, the GOP nominee refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election.

