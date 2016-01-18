Trump on God: "I don't like to have to ask for forgiveness'

After months of reflection, Donald Trump says he still doesn’t regret his decision not to ask God for forgiveness for his sins.

In an interview on Sunday with CNN, the Republican presidential frontrunner said that he does not regret never asking God for forgiveness, partially because he says he doesn’t have much to apologise for.

“I have great relationship with God. I have great relationship with the Evangelicals,” Trump said in the interview before pivoting to his poll numbers among Evangelical voters.

“I like to be good. I don’t like to have to ask for forgiveness. And I am good, I don’t do a lot of things that are bad. I try to do nothing that is bad.”

Trump was responding to a question from moderator Jake Tapper, who said that a Trump rival — who many suspect is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — conducted a telephone survey testing several lines of attack, including a jab questioning the reality television star’s religious convictions.

“He shouldn’t be doing that,” Trump said of the Cruz campaign’s potential survey questions. “Very unethical.”

Late last year, Trump told Republican pollster and focus group guru Frank Luntz that when the real-estate mogul has done something wrong, he tries to correct his error without getting God involved.

“I am not sure I have,” Trump said when asked if he’d ever asked God for forgiveness. “I just go on and try to do a better job from there. I don’t think so,” he said. “I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture. I don’t.”

