Donald Trump rages on escaped Mexican cartel leader: I 'would kick his arse!'

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump has some tough talk for the notorious Mexican cartel leader who escaped from prison over the weekend.

Trump tweeted Sunday night that two of his top rivals in the presidential race would not be ready to handle the escape of Joaquin Guzman, the powerful drug cartel leader also known as “El Chapo.”

He asked supporters if they could imagine his opponents “negotiating” with Guzman. In contrast, he said, Trump “would kick his arse!”:

Can you envision Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton negotiating with ‘El Chapo’, the Mexican drug lord who escaped from prison? ….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

…Trump, however, would kick his arse!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

Guzman has escaped from prison once before, in 2001. Prior to his arrest again last year, the US Justice Department considered him “the world’s most powerful drug lord.” He heads the Sinaloa Cartel, which the department describes as one of the world’s “most prolific, violent and powerful drug cartels.”

Trump has built his nascent presidential campaign off harsh and controversial rhetoric about Mexico, so it’s no surprise that he jumped on Guzman’s escape. He has accused the Mexican government of sending rapists, drug runners, and other criminals to the US.

In a string of other tweets on the topic Sunday night and Monday morning, Trump said, “I told you so!” and further raged against the Mexican government:

Mexico’s biggest drug lord escapes from jail. Unbelievable corruption and USA is paying the price. I told you so!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2015

Now that the Mexican drug lord escaped from prison, everyone is saying that most of the cocaine etc. coming into the U.S. comes over border!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

…..but that’s what I’ve been saying. Very unfair treatment by the media!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

The U.S. will invite El Chapo, the Mexican drug lord who just escaped prison, to become a U.S. citizen because our “leaders” can’t say no!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

El Chapo and the Mexican drug cartels use the border unimpeded like it was a vacuum cleaner, sucking drugs and death right into the U.S.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

….likewise, billions of dollars gets brought into Mexico through the border. We get the killers, drugs & crime, they get the money!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

When will people, and the media, start to apologise to me for my statement, “Mexico is sending….”, which turned out to be true? El Chapo

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

