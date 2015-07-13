Donald Trump rages on escaped Mexican cartel leader: I 'would kick his arse!'

Colin Campbell
Donald TrumpScott Olson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump.

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump has some tough talk for the notorious Mexican cartel leader who escaped from prison over the weekend.

Trump tweeted Sunday night that two of his top rivals in the presidential race would not be ready to handle the escape of Joaquin Guzman, the powerful drug cartel leader also known as “El Chapo.”

He asked supporters if they could imagine his opponents “negotiating” with Guzman. In contrast, he said, Trump “would kick his arse!”: 

Guzman has escaped from prison once before, in 2001. Prior to his arrest again last year, the US Justice Department considered him “the world’s most powerful drug lord.” He heads the Sinaloa Cartel, which the department describes as one of the world’s “most prolific, violent and powerful drug cartels.”

Trump has built his nascent presidential campaign off harsh and controversial rhetoric about Mexico, so it’s no surprise that he jumped on Guzman’s escape. He has accused the Mexican government of sending rapists, drug runners, and other criminals to the US.

In a string of other tweets on the topic Sunday night and Monday morning, Trump said, “I told you so!” and further raged against the Mexican government:

