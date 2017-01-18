Trump implies he's glad Democrats are boycotting his inauguration: 'We need seats so badly'

President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t seem concerned that more than 50 Democratic lawmakers are boycotting his inauguration ceremony.

In an interview with Fox and Friends set to air Wednesday, the president-elect suggested he was glad some were skipping his inauguration, claiming organisers could use the extra space.

“As far as other people not going, that’s OK because we need seats so badly. I hope they give me their tickets,” Trump said.

The wave of lawmakers declaring they would not be attending Trump’s inaguration grew dramatically since civil-rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia announced on Friday that he would be boycotting the event.

Lewis’ announcement prompted a firestorm of tweets from Trump over the weekend calling the representative’s district “horrible” and “crime infested,” without any evidence.

Trump’s inauguration will be a “low-key” affair, and about 800,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to Reuters. By comparison, an estimated 1.8 million were in attendance at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Entertainment for Trump’s inaguration has also been an issue according to muck that several artists have refused to perform at the event.

Watch a clip of Trump’s interview with Fox below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.