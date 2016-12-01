Trump says Somali refugee who carried out attack at Ohio State 'should not have been in our country'

After ISIS claimed credit for an attack at Ohio State University, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the attacker “should not have been in our country.”

Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an 18-year-old Somali refugee who came to the US legally in 2014, drove into a group of pedestrians on OSU’s campus on Monday before using a butcher knife to stab people, officials have said.

Eleven people were sent to the hospital with injuries. A campus police officer killed Artan at the scene.

Amaq, ISIS’s unofficial news agency, released a statement on Tuesday saying ISIS was responsible for the attack.

Trump responded with a tweet Wednesday morning.

“ISIS is taking credit for the terrible stabbing attack at Ohio State University by a Somali refugee who should not have been in our country,” he tweeted.

Artan lived in Pakistan for seven years before coming to the US. He left Somali with his family in 2007. He had legal permanent resident status in the US.

