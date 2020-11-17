The Trump official blocking Biden's transition is apparently looking for her next job, according to a new report

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images GSA Administrator Emily Murphy on March 13, 2019.

The Trump administration official blocking President-elect Joe Biden’s transition is privately exploring her job options, according to an ABC News report.

General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy is in charge of acknowledging the election winner and beginning the formal transfer of power.

ABC News obtained a message of Murphy discussing employment opportunities in 2021.

The apparent job search contradicts President Donald Trump’s messaging that he won the election.

The Trump administration official blocking President-elect Joe Biden’s transition is privately exploring options for her next job, according to an ABC News report on Monday.

As head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy is responsible for officially recognising the 2020 election winner, which kicks off the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. The process involves releasing millions of dollars in funds and classified information to the incoming president’s transition teams.

Murphy, however, has refused to sign the necessary paperwork to formalise the transition, which in line with President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election.

But ABC News has obtained a message that Murphy sent to an associate asking about career opportunities for 2021, implicitly acknowledging that Trump lost the election and that her current post will soon be filled by the new administration.

A GSA spokesperson denied to ABC News that Murphy was searching for a new job, but mentioned that it’s common for government officials to consider future employment options.

Biden’s team has moved ahead with certain transition proceedings despite Murphy’s hold-up and has condemned the move as a national security threat. Congressional Democrats have also criticised the delay.

Many of the president’s allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump continues to falsely claim that he won the race. Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago.

