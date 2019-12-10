Democrats will reportedly hit Trump with 2 articles of impeachment: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

AP Photo/ Evan Vucc President Donald Trump.

House Democrats will slap US President Donald Trump with two articles of impeachment on Tuesday, according to multiple reports in the US media.

Nancy Pelosi will announce at a press conference at 9 a.m. ET that they are obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, according to The Hill, Washington Post, and CNN.

A third article is still under consideration, according to the outlets. It is expected to relate to obstruction of justice.

The news will be announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, The Hill reported, citing two sources familiar with impeachment proceedings, including an unnamed senior Democratic Party aide.

The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC also reported the news, adding that a third article of impeachment is still under consideration.

Associated Press In this Dec. 6, 2019, photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., discusses her recent visit to the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, at the Capitol in Washington.

The subject of the third article is likely to be obstruction of justice.

In former-special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation into Russian interference in US elections he stated there were 11 occasions where Trump had obstructed justice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with committee leaders including Adam Schiff, head of the Intelligence Committee and Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, on Monday.

At an event on Monday evening, Pelosi declined to comment on whether the articles would be introduced Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.

“You think I’m going to tell you the articles of impeachment?” she said.

“We’re in a place where our members, our leadership of our committees of jurisdiction have now gotten the last input.”

“They will make a determination, a recommendation as to how we will go forward and what the articles will be.”

Pelosi’s office said late Monday night that she plans to “announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry” on Tuesday, but did not elaborate, NBC News said.

On Wednesday last week, three out of four legal expert witnesses who testified to the House Judiciary Committee said Trump abused his power and should be impeached.

The experts said Trump should be impeached with articles of abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of justice, and obstruction of Congress.

Trump has refused to participate with the impeachment inquiry.

