Trump: Obama's 'unacceptable' reaction to Orlando attack might be because he has 'something else in mind'

Donald Trump seemingly suggested on Monday morning that President Barack Obama may be deliberately hindering America’s response to terrorist threats.

Without offering any evidence or specifics, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said during an interview with “Fox and Friends” that Obama may have an ulterior motive in his response to the Orlando terrorist shooting that left 50 dead and over 50 wounded on Sunday.

“He doesn’t get it, or he gets it better than anyone understands. It’s one or the other. And either one is unacceptable,” Trump said.

He returned to the subject several minutes later: “We’re led by a man who is not tough, not smart, or has something else in mind. The something else in mind — people can’t believe it. They can’t believe he’s acting the way he acts and can’t even mention the words ‘radical Islamic terrorism.’ There’s something going on.”

Trump has repeatedly slammed the president following the Orlando attack.

On Sunday, Trump called on Obama to resign following the shooting for refusing to refer to extremism as “radical Islamic terrorism,” which Obama refuses to do because he says it propagates the notion that the US is at war with Islam.

While the suspected shooter was an American citizen born in New York, over the past two days, Trump has reiterated that the attack justifies his plan to bar Muslims from coming to the US.

Though immigration experts contend that emigrating to the US legally as a refugee is one of the most difficult ways for potential terrorists to enter the country, in Monday’s interview, Trump maintained that refugees fleeing violence in Syria could be “the all-time great Trojan horse.”

“You know, the legend of the Trojan horse. This could be it,” Trump said. “I used to say it with a smile … I’m starting to think it could happen.”

