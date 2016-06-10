Donald Trump reacts to Obama endorsing Hillary Clinton for president

Donald Trump reacted quickly to President Barack Obama endorsing likely Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president.

He tweeted about the endorsement minutes after it was announced.

“Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary,” Trump wrote. “He wants four more years of Obama — but nobody else does!”

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, also tweeted earlier in the day about what a “disaster” he thinks Clinton would be as president.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton will be a disaster on jobs, the economy, trade, healthcare, the military, guns and just about all else. Obama plus!” he tweeted.

Clinton’s campaign quickly came up with her own response to Trump’s tweet:

Obama’s endorsement came just over an hour after Obama concluded a meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who pledged to stay in the race through the final primary contest in Washington, DC, next week.

“I know how hard this job can be. That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it. I don’t think anyone has been more qualified for this office,” Obama said in the video announcing the endorsement.

He added: “I want those of you who’ve been with me from the beginning of this incredible journey to know that I’m with her.”

Maxwell Tani contributed to this report.

